Don't Pay Overages or Roaming With Help From This eSIM, Now $160 Off for a Lifetime Pay once and enjoy 2GB of data every month.

In 2019, eMarketer estimated that Americans were spending two hours and 55 minutes on their phone daily. Fast forward to 2023, and we are willing to bet that number is not only higher, but for entrepreneurs may even be double.

If you're constantly working from your phone, you tend to blow through data quickly. And if you're sick of paying overage charges or hefty monthly phone plans, Instabridge eSIM is ready to help you enjoy 2GB per month of fast, reliable internet for life. During the Memorial Day Sale, you can save even more than usual with this lifetime plan for just $139.97 — over half off the usual $300 price tag with no coupon code needed. But act fast, this deal is the best on the web and only lasts through May 31.

With Instabridge eSIM, you can enjoy hassle-free connectivity while you're on the go. You'll receive 2GB a month for your device... forever! This deal is based in the U.S., but there are international options as well, so you can stay connected while you travel without pesky roaming charges.

Curious how it works? It's super easy to activate the data eSIM in your compatible device and then once you do, you can just sit back and enjoy seamless internet access in more than 190 countries. And if you ever need more data, you don't have to spend more money. You can get bonus data packages just by watching some ads, helping you stay connected without shelling out the big bucks.

Real-life users are loving the convenience of Instabridge eSIM. Joseph raved, "This is great as a backup if you run out of data. It was helpful when I needed to get a Lyft, but I used all my data for my standard cell plan."

Get a U.S. lifetime plan to Instabridge eSIM for the best price on the web — just $139.97 — during the Memorial Day Sale now through May 31. No coupon code is required.

Prices subject to change.

