Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The challenges business owners face today are unlike anything we've seen before. Rising energy costs are squeezing margins. Grid reliability is no longer guaranteed. And sustainability, once a nice-to-have, is now a consumer expectation and, increasingly, a requirement.

These pressures can feel particularly acute for small and medium-sized businesses. Unlike large corporations with deep pockets and dedicated teams, SMEs must simultaneously juggle their business's immediate needs and plan for, what can often feel like, an uncertain future. Yet, among this complexity lies a clear opportunity: energy efficiency.

While it may not grab headlines, energy efficiency has the power to transform how businesses operate. It's about much more than reducing bills — though that's certainly part of it. It's about building resilience, improving sustainability and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Related: Here's One New Way for Business Owners to Cut Costs and Meet Sustainability Goals

The mounting case for action

Energy costs are no longer just another line item on a company's P&L sheet — they've become a strategic consideration for success. Recent data shows that energy accounts for nearly 24% of annual operating costs for many businesses, and the percentage is climbing. Meanwhile, the energy market is anything but stable, with grid reliability concerns exacerbated by extreme weather and aging infrastructure.

For industries where even a brief outage can cause costly disruptions — think manufacturing, healthcare or retail — this unpredictability is a business risk that can no longer be ignored. The good news? These same challenges present an opportunity to rethink how energy is used, managed and invested in.

The untapped potential of efficiency

When business owners hear the word "efficiency," they often think about cutting waste, trimming budgets or finding short-term savings. While those are important outcomes, the real value of energy efficiency lies in its ability to create operational stability and deliver long-term value.

An energy audit, for example, can reveal inefficiencies — whether it's outdated lighting systems, poorly maintained HVAC units or unnecessary energy use during non-peak hours. On their own, these inefficiencies may seem small, but collectively they represent a significant opportunity to reduce operating costs and improve performance.

Even more compelling is the role efficiency plays in future-proofing your business. As sustainability expectations grow, energy efficiency enables businesses to stay ahead of market trends such as shifting consumer preferences, evolving regulatory standards and fluctuating energy rates. Early adoption of energy-efficient measures during a business's lifespan can expedite benefits, including increased market differentiation with up to a 20% growth potential among environmentally conscious customers.

This is especially relevant for restaurants, where nearly 40% of diners say they prefer establishments with sustainable practices. By embracing energy-efficient solutions, you not only meet these expectations but also position your business as a leader in an increasingly values-driven market.

Related: These Are the Top Innovations Paving the Way for Clean Energy By 2030

Overcoming the barriers to progress

Let's address the elephant in the room: making changes can feel daunting. The upfront costs, the perceived disruption to operations and the time required to implement new systems are all valid concerns. But these barriers are not insurmountable — and in many cases, they're based more on perception than reality.

Models like Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) are designed to alleviate these concerns. With EaaS, businesses can upgrade their systems without the burden of upfront costs or significant downtime. These solutions make adopting advanced energy-saving technologies without adding complexity to your operations.

The "as-a-service" model is rapidly transforming industries by reducing upfront costs and operational complexity while enabling greater flexibility. For instance, Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), exemplified by Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing service, has attracted nearly 300,000 users, reflecting the growing demand for shared mobility solutions. Similarly, Heating-as-a-Service (HaaS) offers consumers energy-efficient heating systems on a subscription basis, aligning with sustainability goals while eliminating large capital investments. These examples underscore the widespread applicability of the "aaS" framework and its potential to address modern business and consumer needs.

The key is to start somewhere. You don't need a million-dollar sustainability budget to make meaningful changes. Begin by focusing on the areas that will deliver the greatest immediate impact, then build from there.

A path to resilience and competitiveness

Efficiency isn't about chasing trends — it's smart business. By reducing reliance on external energy sources, you gain greater control over your operations and reduce vulnerabilities to price swings and outages. This isn't just an operational win; it's a competitive advantage in markets where resilience and sustainability are increasingly valued.

And the benefits aren't purely internal. Efficiency upgrades signal to your customers, employees and partners that you're committed to being forward-thinking and responsible. As businesses increasingly compete on values as much as they do their products, this can be a key differentiator. Data shows that consumers are increasingly seeking to engage with sustainable businesses and are willing to pay more for sustainable products and services, providing companies with a competitive edge.

Related: 6 Ways to Build Sustainable Principles Into Your Business

Turning awareness into action

Every business leader knows the importance of managing risk and seizing opportunity. Energy efficiency lets you do both. You don't need to reinvent your business overnight; it's about making smart, incremental changes that strengthen your position over time.

Start with an energy audit. Identify the quick wins — whether it's upgrading old equipment or optimizing when and how energy is used. Explore partnerships that align with your goals, and don't let the complexity of the problem deter you from taking the first step.

In a world where unpredictability is the only constant, energy efficiency is one of the few tools that delivers immediate value while preparing your business for the future. It's not a one-time project; it's a shift in how you think about energy as a resource. And it's one of the smartest investments you can make today to ensure success tomorrow.