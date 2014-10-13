Entrepreneurs Need Web Developers Like Planes Need Wings. So, Where Are They? (Infographic)

A look at where web developers are living and working and how much they are making.

In this day and age, web developers are the wings for many entrepreneurs' planes. Finding a good one who will stick around can be critical for success.

So where are these mystical, magical web developers? San Francisco-based software company Lucidworks analyzed the U.S. government's employment data and generated the infographic below, which offers a snapshot of where developers work and how much they make, on average.

Silicon Valley's home state has more than twice the number of web developers (230,000 plus) than the second-most saturated state, Texas (almost 110,000). By contrast, Wyoming has fewer than 600 developers total.

If you are thinking about starting a company that will need developers, or if you are looking to expand your existing development team, have a look at the infographic below to figure out what you will have to offer to be competitive.

