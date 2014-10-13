Entrepreneurs Need Web Developers Like Planes Need Wings. So, Where Are They? (Infographic)

A look at where web developers are living and working and how much they are making.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this day and age, web developers are the wings for many entrepreneurs' planes. Finding a good one who will stick around can be critical for success.

So where are these mystical, magical web developers? San Francisco-based software company Lucidworks analyzed the U.S. government's employment data and generated the infographic below, which offers a snapshot of where developers work and how much they make, on average.

Silicon Valley's home state has more than twice the number of web developers (230,000 plus) than the second-most saturated state, Texas (almost 110,000). By contrast, Wyoming has fewer than 600 developers total.

If you are thinking about starting a company that will need developers, or if you are looking to expand your existing development team, have a look at the infographic below to figure out what you will have to offer to be competitive.

Entrepreneurs Need Web Developers Like Planes Need Wings. So, Where Are They? (Infographic)

Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

