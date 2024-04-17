Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's more to productivity than finding a skilled team and putting them to work. Even the best workers aren't much if they don't have the proper tools. For many, that means quality software that doesn't steal time and momentum. Tech issues actually account for a huge amount of lost productivity, up to 140 hours per year, according to a report by Electric.ai.

If you're looking for an all-in-one productivity suite to give your team, Microsoft 365 may be the way to go. A Microsoft 365 subscription gives users a reliable suite of premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, among others. And for a short time, you can get a 15-month Microsoft 365 subscription for six users for $89.59.

Equip your team (or family) of six with a comprehensive suite of tools they can use to enhance their productivity and put their skills to work. This subscription gives users access to the latest Microsoft apps along with 6TB of OneDrive cloud storage for seamless file sharing.

Worried about company cybersecurity? Windows Defender has identity theft monitoring, and you can help secure your files in your OneDrive. If you're building video content for social media, you might not need a creative degree to use Clipchamp with its extensive stock library and simple interface. A nice bonus of having Microsoft 365 is the constant support you can get directly from Microsoft. Get tech support by calling or chatting.

There's not much time left to take advantage of this deal.

Until April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a Microsoft 365 15-month Family Subscription for six people for $89.59 with code ENJOY20.

