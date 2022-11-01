Every Entrepreneur Could Learn to Code

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When we last surveyed readers at the end of 2020 about the most important skills for entrepreneurs to learn, coding languages made up a large number of the top 20. That hasn't changed at all in the two years since; if anything, coding is even more of an asset for entrepreneurs looking to scale or get an edge in their industries. Fortunately, learning to code has never been easier and more manageable for busy entrepreneurs.

If you want to learn to code, check out The 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

This bundle includes 14 courses covering some of today's most in-demand programming languages. You'll learn from the web's top instructors, including Tony Staunton (4.6/5-star instructor rating), Ardit Sulce (4.6/5-star rating), and Joe Ghal (4.5/5-star rating). No matter where your interests lie, you'll be able to learn valuable skills to stand out from the competition.

If you just want to build a general foundation in coding, there are multiple courses on the world's most popular programming language, Python, teaching you how to master this general-purpose language through hands-on training and real-world projects. If you're more interested in software or web development, there are courses on Ruby on Rails, Java, JavaScript, and full stack web development. If you want to work more efficiently with data, there are courses on machine learning concepts, Django, TensorFlow, and more. Even if you're drawn to app development, you'll learn how to build Apple apps using the new SwiftUI programming language.

Whatever you want to do with your coding knowledge, you'll get the foundation you need in this Learn to Code Certification Bundle.

