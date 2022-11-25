For Black Friday Only, Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office at Its Lowest Price Ever

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You have Microsoft Office listed as a skill on your resume, don't you? But do you actually have Microsoft Office on your computer? Many people rely on corporate licenses for the world's most ubiquitous software because it's an expensive subscription-based service. Most entrepreneurs don't have the budget to spend hundreds a year on an elite office suite when free services from Google exist.

Well, Black Friday is the time to invest in yourself. As part of our Black Friday doorbusters, we're offering huge discounts on lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for both Mac and Windows. Normally $698, you can get two licenses for you and an employee or partner for just $54.99. But act fast because this deal is only available until midnight tonight.

For Mac users, you'll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. This six-piece suite is everything you need to effectively run a business from your laptop, covering everything from data analysis to communication. It's available for instant delivery and download so you can get to work immediately and see just how much Microsoft Office can do for you.

If you're a Windows user, you'll get all of those programs, plus Publisher and Access to help you create compelling e-books and manage complete databases. Also, as Office is made mostly for Windows, you'll enjoy the extra features like the ribbon-based interface that lets you access all of the tools and customizations that you've made to your suite. That way, you can work seamlessly across different programs when you're working on a major project that requires contributions from multiple programs.

Black Friday is the best time to get the best price ever on Microsoft Office 2021 Professional. Today only, you can get two lifetime licenses for Windows or Mac for just $54.99 (reg. $698) — no coupon needed.

