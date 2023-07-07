Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're among the 28% of Americans working a hybrid remote and in-office schedule, according to Forbes, you likely know the struggles of hunting down important files. From carting around thumb drives to figuring out which cloud storage option you placed something in, it can take up a lot of time out of your busy day.

Degoo Premium sets out to change that, offering a convenient solution with an ample lifetime 10TB backup plan that should store your important files forever. And during our version of Prime Day, Deal Days, you can score it a major discount — $97.97 — with no coupon code required. But you'll need to act fast, as this deal only runs through July 14.

Degoo Premium offers a convenient space to save your files for a low, one-time price that gets you a generous 10TB of cloud storage. That means you'll have enough room to put all your business files in one spot, easily accessible from the office or your home workspace. And it all stays super safe and secure thanks to their 256-bit AES encryption.

You can upload your files from any device, and as they're uploaded on Degoo, they're duplicated to give you extra peace of mind. Automatic file change detection keeps your information up to date, and there are even AI-powered features that let you find your best photos or files, which is helpful if you use some of the 10TB for personal storage. Need to send someone a file? It's also super easy to send them a link with Degoo.

Get a lifetime 10TB of cloud storage plan from Degoo Premium for just $97.97 (reg. $1,080), no coupon code required, now through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, during our version of Prime Day.

