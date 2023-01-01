Get 10TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Just $79

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everybody creates huge amounts of data in the digital age. Entrepreneurs just happen to create even more since they manage their professional and personal lives on their devices. When all that data gets to be too much for your smartphone and laptop, it's time to invest in cloud storage.

StackCommerce

Fortunately, during our Same You, New Focus sale, we're offering one of the best deals on cloud storage you'll find anywhere. As long as you order before 11:59 p.m. Pacific on January 9, you can get lifetime access to 10TB of backup from Degoo Premium for just $79.

Degoo is a user-friendly, AI-based cloud storage platform that provides more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Everything is stored under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption for peak security, and the intuitive platform makes it easy to organize your data, the company says. You'll have a 1GB file size limit, support for unlimited devices, and a one-year account inactivity grace period. (You can also make in-app upgrades if you want a larger file size limit, no account inactivity limit, and more.)

Users have rated the service 4.5 out of 5 stars, and maybe that's because Degoo is all about peace of mind—which is why it replicates your files when you upload them. The Android app can also keep your storage automatically updated thanks to intuitive file change detection. And, of course, Degoo makes collaborating and sharing files via email, link, or your preferred messaging app easier, too.

Everybody needs cloud storage, but entrepreneurs need a viable solution a little more. Secure lifetime access to 10TB of cloud backup from Degoo Premium for just $79 through January 9.

Prices subject to change.