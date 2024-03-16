Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business needs data backup solutions. For those who do business with employees, partners, and consumers via the internet, backup solutions that make data shareable, easy to upload, and secure are helpful. Budgets are also constantly at the top of most entrepreneurs' and business leaders' minds.

So it's worth knowing that you can get a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Cloud Storage for 20TB of space at just $89.97 (reg. $1,494) during a limited-time, 48-hour flash sale that ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 17.

One of the main appeals of this deal is the amount of space that 20TB represents. For businesses that deal with even larger file types like video, this amount of space will serve you for a long time to come.

To facilitate collaboration and sharing, Prism Drive lets users extract shareable links to make any videos, graphics, audio, or text files that they upload easily accessible and downloadable to whoever they share them with.

Finding the files you're looking for within Prism Drive is easy because of a quick file preview feature, and users can count on easy drag-and-drop functionality, mobile upload capability, and large file support.

One recent user described Prism Drive as "Great value, and tech support was superb. I'd recommend them highly for your cloud needs."

