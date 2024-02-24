Get 2TB of Cloud Storage with PhotoSphere for Just $280 for a Limited Time Easily store and access photos, videos, and other files spread across your work devices.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business needs solutions for backing up photos, videos, and other file types. While having an onsite hard drive can go a long way, you also want to have a cloud backup as an extra layer of security. Taking the time to copy large chunks of files to these different places can be incredibly time-consuming, which is why this device automates the entire process, saving you and your team time and money.

This PhotoSphere Photo & Video Backup Storage Solution with 2TB HDD is on sale for just $279.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only. The sizable 2TB included in this deal is enough to store a wide range of photos, videos, and other files spread across your work devices. The widely compatible PhotoSphere works with Android phones and tablets, as well as iOS devices such as iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks.

The PhotoSphere is a physical device that plugs into your Wi-Fi router, and then it sends your data to remote cloud backup platforms. It offers data encryption for as much as an entire backup, and it makes accessing files via an accompanying smart app easy. Finding files with PhotoSphere is also made easier with intuitive features.

For example, with its AI-driven facial recognition, it can sort photos based on the person in them, and it can let you search them by name. It can also group photos based on the location where they were shot or whether or not they're from an event like a team outing or birthday.

This PhotoSphere Photo & Video Backup Storage Solution with 2TB HDD is on sale for just $279.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Data Storage Technology Data Management Cloud Storage

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Recruiting Firm Breaks Silence After Leaked Job Listing Asks for 'White' Candidates Only: 'Legal Action Has Been Initiated'

Arthur Grand Technologies is an IT staffing firm based in Dallas, Texas.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Create Visually Appealing Social Posts, Ad Banners and More With a Creatrio Pro Lifetime Subscription, on Sale for $49.99

With more than 2,000 templates to work from, no design experience is necessary.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Thought Leaders

10 Simple, Productive Activities You Can Do When You Aren't Motivated to Work

Quick note: This article is birthed out of the urge to do something productive when I am not in a working mood. It can also inspire you on simple yet productive things to do when you're not motivated to work.

By Taiwo Sotikare
Making a Change

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer
Business News

Here Are 3 Strategies Startup Founders Can Use to Approach High-Impact Disputes

The $7 billion "buy now, pay later" startup Klarna recently faced a public board spat. Here are three strategies to approach conflict within a business.

By Sherin Shibu