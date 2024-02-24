Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business needs solutions for backing up photos, videos, and other file types. While having an onsite hard drive can go a long way, you also want to have a cloud backup as an extra layer of security. Taking the time to copy large chunks of files to these different places can be incredibly time-consuming, which is why this device automates the entire process, saving you and your team time and money.

This PhotoSphere Photo & Video Backup Storage Solution with 2TB HDD is on sale for just $279.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only. The sizable 2TB included in this deal is enough to store a wide range of photos, videos, and other files spread across your work devices. The widely compatible PhotoSphere works with Android phones and tablets, as well as iOS devices such as iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks.

The PhotoSphere is a physical device that plugs into your Wi-Fi router, and then it sends your data to remote cloud backup platforms. It offers data encryption for as much as an entire backup, and it makes accessing files via an accompanying smart app easy. Finding files with PhotoSphere is also made easier with intuitive features.

For example, with its AI-driven facial recognition, it can sort photos based on the person in them, and it can let you search them by name. It can also group photos based on the location where they were shot or whether or not they're from an event like a team outing or birthday.

