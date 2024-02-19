Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many office spaces have a TV mounted to the wall. They can be great for sharing decks during presentations, streamlining video conferences with clients or collaborators far away, and many other work-friendly needs. That being said, they do sit as ugly, black boxes for the vast majority of the time.

To add some inspiration to your workplace, you can get this Dreamscreens 4K Digital Art Gallery on sale for just $32.97 (reg. $49) through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT during a special Presidents' Day price drop. This is the best price you'll find online.

Rated 4/5 stars on Amazon, this simple USB can be plugged into just about any smart TV. This digital art gallery comes equipped with more than 500 of the most iconic paintings in history. The catalog stretches across continents and generations, featuring works like The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo, The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci, and The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh.

To add some ambiance to an average day's work, you can set this digital art gallery to a video slideshow mode and even play background music alongside it. Art is proven to stimulate the mind, and that certainly can't be a bad thing for any team.

This digital art gallery will absolutely elevate your space for when clients come to visit. It can also work well in a waiting room instead of having a depressing news channel on for patients or clients.

