Get a Discount on Training Courses to Help You Finally Master Excel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just about everybody in the business world claims to know Microsoft Excel. A fraction of them actually know just how much Excel can do. Therefore, if you're looking for a practical gift for yourself or someone else this year that is actually useful, look no further than The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle.

StackCommerce

The bundle includes 12 courses from StreamSkill (4.4/5-star instructor rating), part of the Simon Sez IT family that has taught more than one million students over the past 15 years.

Here, you'll start out with the basics of Excel 2021, learning what's new and how to navigate the Excel 2021 interface. You'll start learning useful keyboard shortcuts, understand how to format cells and use conditional formatting, analyze data using charts, and more. As you progress through the courses, you'll explore advanced formulas in Excel, touch on macros, and much more.

There are several courses on some of Excel's more unique tools, too. You'll learn how to use the VBA editor, VBA syntax, keywords, and more. You'll discover how to define and manage variables, set up subroutines, and create functions to automate your most repetitive and frustrating tasks. Additionally, you'll get started with Power Query, learning how to connect Excel to multiple workbooks to crunch numbers across sheets. You'll learn how to set up and manage data relationships in a data model, create PivotTables to display your data, and use functions like CALCULATE, DIVIDE, and DATESYTD in DAX. Before you know it, you'll have a business analyst education that will help you in all of your business ventures.

It's about time you finally learned Excel. Right now, you can get this Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $4,788).

Prices subject to change.