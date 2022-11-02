Learn Project Management and Make Your Business More Efficient

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life as an entrepreneur is all about efficiency, especially when the economy is in turbulent times. And that's why you can learn a lot from project managers. After all, their entire career is dedicated to helping businesses complete projects on-time and under-budget. It's all about being organized and calculated in your business decision-making.

You don't have to hire a project manager to help with your business's efficiency when you become one yourself. With The 2023 Novice to Master Project Management Bundle, you'll be well on your way to becoming a certified project manager in no time.

This 12-course bundle is curated and taught by Ray Sheen, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) with PMI, Scrum Master, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certifications. He's a member of the Project Management Institute and the Product Development Management Association. His company, GoSkills is accredited by Continuing Professional Development Certification Service (CPD UK) and the PMI ATP Program, allowing you to earn CPD hours as you progress through the courses.

Starting out, you'll learn how to identify project boundaries using the "W" questions, create a milestone schedule, and more as you create a time-phased project budget to practice. As you progress, you'll explore facets of project delivery, project meetings, project stakeholders, project planning, and much more. There is a course dedicated to Microsoft Project, and two that'll help you master the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). You'll learn the principles and tools normally used when planning a project, how to analyze risk, how to get team members aligned across knowledge areas and project phases, and much more.

Make your business more efficient than ever by learning project management. For a limited time, you can get the Novice to Master Project Management Bundle for 79 percent off $240 at just $49.

