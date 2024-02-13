Get a Full Suite of Microsoft Office for $30 During This Presidents' Day Event With Microsoft Office 2019, you'll get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more.

Setting up an office is an investment that you should temper based on your specific needs and budget. There are a ton of high-performing programs out there that are just a few years old, and while being priced lower than their newer-age counterparts, they can deliver what most workers need in a given day. For example, most of us can accomplish everything we need to work with Microsoft Office 2019, and all of us can save on it.

During a special Presidents' Day price drop, you can get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $229) through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Each of these licenses includes:

  • Excel 2019
  • PowerPoint 2019
  • Outlook 2019
  • OneNote 2019
  • Word 2019

The Windows version also comes with Publisher 2019 and Access 2019, while the Mac version includes Teams Classic 2019. With your license, you get lifetime access to the full suite on the one computer you can install it on. This deal also comes with access to free customer service for life, as well as instant download and delivery upon purchase.

For entrepreneurs looking to get to work with an affordable and reliable suite of programs, keep in mind that this deal is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by verified purchasers. Plus its pricing is quite advantageous.

During a special Presidents' Day price drop, you can get the following versions when you order through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

