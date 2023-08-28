Get a Lifetime of Password Protection for $20 During the Labor Day Sale Don't miss out on this cost-effective way to improve your password security.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber attacks may seem like an abstract threat, but there are very real things you can do to help prevent threats to your business. A recent TraceSecurity report found that 81% of company data breaches were just caused by poor passwords.

Improving your password security involves a bit more than adding a few digits to your company login. If you want more comprehensive password security assistance, the trick is to get a good password manager like Sticky Password. This Premium Password Manager can generate, save, and autofill an unlimited number of encrypted passwords, and it has been marked down to $19.97 during the Labor Day Sale.

Sticky Password is a simple service that generates, saves, and fills in your passwords for you. Once you log in, you can enter your passwords for each account you want to connect. Once a password is saved, Sticky Password will sync with the devices on your account. You can even save your password data locally so there's no vulnerable information online.

A Sticky Password Premium Plan comes with some extra bonuses suited to the more advanced security needs of a business versus an individual. The Premium Plan includes unlimited encrypted passwords and data storage, automatic form-filling, password generation, a secure digital wallet, support for two-factor and biometric authentication, and connection on all your mobile and desktop devices. Plus, you get a secure cloud backup with all your password data and priority support.

It's no wonder Sticky Password received a rave review from PCMag, which wrote, "Sticky Password Premium does everything you'd expect from a password manager and more. New biometric authentication and no‑cloud Wi‑Fi sync make it an even better choice."

Worried about your business's online security? Start by protecting your passwords.

During our Labor Day Sale through September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium for just $19.97 — no coupon required.

