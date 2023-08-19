Save $250 on a Lifetime Subscription to This Innovative AI Service That Works With Google Sheets Enjoy an easier workflow with this AI-powered Sheets tool, now only $48.99.

As an entrepreneur, you've likely heard all about the buzz around artificial intelligence (AI). According to Forbes, ChatGPT had more than a million users in just the first five days of its release, so there's clearly significant demand for AI-powered products.

If you've been trying to figure out how you can best implement this new technology into your own business, look no further than SheetGPT.

Harness AI power for life at one low price.

With SheetGPT, you can create AI content in bulk, as this program allows you to use ChatGPT within Google Sheets. This innovative new service lets you connect prompts in between different cells so you can automate the work you do in ChatGPT, and right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for just $48.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time.

Streamline your Google Sheets tasks with AI.

Make AI work for you with SheetGPT. It lets you work within Google Sheets on your device efficiently, as you can use prompts to create AI content in bulk. And the best part? It's super straightforward to use. Simply call the function =AI(), and place your prompt within the parenthesis. You can even browse the web and pop URLs into SheetGPT to see the full page of content and interact with it with the power of AI.

Need to combine cells? You can link cells together for one prompt, then connect prompts between different cells to help automate your work and save you priceless time (and money!). It's functional in every language that ChatGPT uses, and if you're running out of ideas, there's a prompt library that offers a list of effective prompts. Your responses from ChatGPT come back super fast, and you have unlimited usage if you add in your OpenAI API key.

Let AI help you power through spreadsheet tasks and run your business more efficiently.

Act fast to secure a lifetime subscription to the SheetGPT Single User Plan and create AI content in bulk for just $48.99 (reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.
