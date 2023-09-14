Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your business likely needs a website, but where you host it matters. Forbes reports the average cost of web hosting to be around $2.51 a month on the low end. That's a minor expense, but it builds over time. A more affordable alternative may be to secure lifetime hosting for an unlimited number of domains.



That's what you can get with a DoRoyal Website Hosting Lifetime Subscription, and it's only $49.99. The initial investment may be higher, but the potential for long-term savings is significant when you don't have another monthly fee to think about.

Host your website for life.

DoRoyal may be a simpler web hosting solution for your business. There are no recurring payments to consider, and your lifetime subscription comes with multiple bonuses like unlimited domains, subdomains, emails, and more. You have to provide the domain names themselves, but DoRoyal can help you take care of other intricacies like site migration, cybersecurity, and even site construction.



If you want to build your website from scratch, Doroyal has hundreds of themes to choose from, and the construction process is simple and quick, whether you're making an e-commerce hub or building your brand with AI-generated content. You could even access support if you run into tech problems outside the scope of your team, according to one reviewer: "DoRoyal team has been always available almost around the clock, [I] had several hiccups which were due to my humble knowledge in web programming, yet they were patient and handheld me till all of my clarifications were resolved!"

Find a home for your business's website.

If you're building your business's web presence, start with a stable website you only have to pay for once.



For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to DoRoyal website hosting for $49.99.

Prices subject to change.