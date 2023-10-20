Don't Miss This Change To Get a MacBook Pro For $235.97 (Reg. $349) This MacBook Pro is $235.97 (reg. $349) for a limited time.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Gifts are tough, especially for busy entrepreneurs who find themselves scrambling in the last work weeks leading up to the holiday break every year. Or, you could use another laptop for running your business on the go. This MacBook Pro, for example, is only $236 through October 23rd during a limited-time price drop.

Why not jump on this deal and gift a loved one or colleague a powerful tool that could help with school, work, art, entertainment, and so much more?

This 13.3-inch MacBook Pro comes fully equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor that can support high-speed workflows and smooth performance. It has a 500GB hard drive built in, which is ample space for everyday work files, pictures, and some movies. Its seven-hour battery life means that you can use it for the vast majority of a work day without having to plug in.

This lightweight laptop is great for travelers and its 2560 x 1600 Retina display empowers users to enjoy their content with great clarity.

This MacBook Pro comes with a refurbished grade "B" rating, which just means that you can expect some light scuffing or scratching on the case. This is a small price to pay for a fully functioning pro-level laptop, and it's still a beyond generous gift for yourself or those getting ahead of holiday shopping.

Get this refurbished 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro on sale for $235.97 (reg. $349) until October 23 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

