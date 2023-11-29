Get a New-to-You MacBook Pro for Only $235.97 This Cyber Monday A great deal for a limited time.

Nerd Wallet reports that 52% of Americans ended up with credit card debt while holiday shopping in 2022. If you're an entrepreneur on a mission to ensure you're not among the majority this year, it's wise to take advantage of all the sales leading up to the holidays. And if someone you love (even yourself!) is in the market for a new laptop, you can score additional savings with a refurbished model.

For Cyber Monday, you can get major savings on a refurbished 13.3" Apple MacBook Pro. Though a new model would retail well over $1,000, this particular refurbished device will only set you back $235.97 this holiday season. There's no coupon code needed, but you'll need to act fast since this price only lasts through December 3.

If you really want to wow this holiday season, this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro is sure to delight anyone on your gifting list. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, which means it's ready to help anyone — from a student to a busy entrepreneur — multitask away thanks to its impressive four-way processing performance. And the 1366 x 768 Retina display is also ideal for taking a break, so you can stream your favorite content comfortably.

The 500GB of storage means your giftee can use the device to house important files directly, so no annoying external hard drives or expensive cloud storage is necessary. And with a seven-hour battery life, you can nearly finish a full workday without ever having to plug in. This model hails from 2012 and has a grade B refurbished rating, so you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case, or light scratches or dents on the body.

Take advantage of serious Cyber Monday savings and get this refurbished 13.3" Apple MacBook Pro for $235.97 (reg. $349), with no coupon code needed, through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

