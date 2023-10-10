Knowing how to code can advance your career or help your business run more efficiently.

Entrepreneurs often have to wear lots of different hats in their respective businesses to save money and work as efficiently as possible. So, if you haven't learned to code yet, why not? Learning to code can save you money, help your business accomplish more, and streamline all kinds of workflows. Or, if you're interested in getting into the field of programming and coding, this could be a great place to start.

For many aspiring coders, the first step is learning Python. Python is the world's most popular programming language because of its general-purpose nature and scalability. For a limited time, we're offering this Python programming certification bundle for a specially reduced price of $23.97 through October 15, so you can learn this powerful programming language online, in your own time, for a great price.

This bundle includes ten courses geared towards absolute beginners who want to level up to an intermediate level. You'll learn from some of the web's top instructors, including Juan Galvan (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Edouard Renard (4.6/5-star rating), and Joe Rahl (4.6/5-star rating).

Beginning with the absolute basics, you'll learn the ins and outs of Python, start writing your first Python code, and get an introduction to Object-Oriented Programming (OOP). As you get familiar with Python, you'll learn how to create software programs, scrape websites, build automations, and a lot more. Eventually, you'll be able to build an automatic stock trader, manage real-time stream processing, and much more.

Now until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on October 15, you can get this Python programming certification bundle for just $23.97 (reg. $120).

