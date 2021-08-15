Get a Top VPN and Cybersecurity Training for One Price Cybersecurity is essential for any small business, especially ones that are working remotely.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Privecstasy/Unsplash

According to the FBI's 2020 Internet Crime Report, the cost of cybercrime in the United States exceeded $2.7 billion. You might think corporate giants bore the brunt of that cost, but it was actually spread out a lot more evenly among small- and mid-size businesses as well. Today, cybersecurity is essential for any small business, especially ones that are working remotely. If you have no plans to return to the office soon (or even if you do), check out VPN Unlimited & Infosec4TC Platinum Cyber Security Course Membership Lifetime Access. Valued at $1199, you can get this membership today for just $89.99.

This dual deal includes lifetime access to VPN Unlimited and Infosec4TC Cyber Security Training. With VPN Unlimited, you're getting PC Mag's Top VPN and a winner of Software Informer's Editor's Pick. One of the best-reviewed VPNs on the planet, VPN Unlimited allows you to reliably protect your data on public WiFi and regain control of your digital life with an elite security suite and complete anonymity. You can browse without speed or bandwidth limits while bypassing geographic restrictions on content thanks to more than 400 available servers in 80 locations globally. More than ten million customers have already entrusted their online protection to VPN Unlimited thanks to its complete cybersecurity toolkit that includes torrent servers, kill switches, military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, and a strict zero-logging policy

Additionally, you'll learn how to protect your business from cyberattacks thanks to a Platinum Membership to Infosec4TC Cyber Security Training. You'll get access to more than 90 courses covering ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and other internationally-recognized IT certifications. You'll get the training you need to pass each exam on your first attempt and discover valuable skills to protect your business.

Get a comprehensive cybersecurity suite for one price. Right now, you can get VPN Unlimited & Infosec4TC Platinum Cyber Security Course Membership Lifetime Access for just $89.99.

Prices are subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I Had 'Too Much Experience' to Find a Job. So I Used Facebook to Start a Small Business That's Making About $500,000 a Year.

After Amber Starling moved to Manhattan, Kansas, a frustrating job search led to a life-changing business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Most Major Retailers Are Open on Memorial Day, Except One. Here's What's Open and Closed This Monday.

From grocery stores to warehouse retailers, here's what to know about Memorial Day closures.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'I Run My House Like a Military Operation': Skims Chief Emma Grede Says This Is Her Precise Daily Routine

Grede is a CEO, founder, and serial entrepreneur. Here's how she prioritizes her day.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

New AI Model Will Likely Blackmail You If You Try to Shut It Down: 'Self-Preservation'

When given the choice between blackmail and being deactivated, Claude Opus 4 chose blackmail 84% of the time.

By Sherin Shibu