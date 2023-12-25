Get a Touchscreen Car Display on Sale for $95.99 (reg. $159) Make travel and commuting safer with this car display.

Traveling and commuting to and from work every day can be dangerous if you're glancing down at your phone's navigation while you hold it in your hand or on your lap. It can also be a bad idea when you're going to a new destination — e.g., a client or sales prospect's office — and don't know where you're going.

Make driving and navigating an all-around safer and more enjoyable experience with this 6.8" Foldable Touchscreen Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support, which is on sale for just $95.99 (reg. $159).

Compatible with iPhones and Androids, the display can automatically pull up your favorite navigation app and showcase it on a nearly seven-inch screen that has an IPS display and 1024 x 600 HD resolution. The hands-free design means you can talk to and direct Siri or Google Assistant via the display.

The attachment can be stuck to your dashboard via an adhesive or onto the windshield with a suction cup. It has a built-in FM transmitter, an AUX jack for hooking up a passenger's phone, and Bluetooth capabilities.

Make working and driving safer and build your car out with this advanced and helpful touchscreen display system while it's available at a reduced rate.

Get this 6.8" Foldable Touchscreen Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support on sale for just $95.99 (reg. $159).

