Get Affordable, Convenient, and Private Cloud Storage with Amaryllo Storage

If you're looking for a cloud storage solution that won't break the bank then this will have you covered.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a lot of resources to manage as entrepreneurs, and some are easier to keep track of than others. Data storage is hard to keep track of while also being a sneakily costly expense over the years. If you're looking for a cloud storage solution that won't break the bank, Amaryllo Cloud Storage has various options depending on your needs.

Amaryllo Cloud Storage allows you to own private storage with a convenient one-time payment. And you can score a great deal on a variety of two packs: two 50GB for $29.99, two 100GB for $49.99, or two 200GB for $99.99, all currently half off, for a limited time.

Featured at CES, the Consumer Electronics Show, Amaryllo Cloud offers an easy and affordable way to store files. It allows you to free yourself from monthly cloud storage fees that add up to large amounts over time while offering you total control over your data storage that you only have to pay for once.

Worried about running out of room? It's easy and convenient to upgrade your storage capacity as needed — buy multiple codes and stack them on top of the others to increase your Amaryllo Cloud storage space. And you can download the free iOS and Android app or desktop software to keep track of everything.

You'll also enjoy zero-knowledge privacy, as only you and the people you approve can access the data on your cloud. And you can share storage with up to 10 family members and friends, which is perfect for small business owners.

Get access to the following 2-pack options with this deal:

Two 50GB of storage on Amaryllo Cloud for $29.99

Tneedingneedingfor $49.99

Two 200GB for $99.99

Prices subject to change.