How This Entrepreneur is Transforming Workplaces for Women Worldwide

Tiffany Pham is the founder and CEO of Mogul. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her global diversity recruitment company and her advice for entrepreneurs.

learn more about Jessica Abo

By Jessica Abo

Tiffany Pham says her grandmother is the reason why she started her company, Mogul. "She was such a mogul herself. She was this incredible woman who ran businesses in Asia and was always looking to provide people in need with opportunities." When her grandmother passed away, Pham made a promise to herself that she would follow in her grandmother's footsteps. Today, her global diversity recruitment company is transforming workplaces for women around the world. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how Mogul works and her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. To watch the full interview, click on the video above.

Jessica Abo: Tiffany, tell us about Mogul and how it works.

Mogul is a global diversity recruitment company that is made up of three parts. The first part is our talent ecosystem. That's where we support women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities. We really nurture them and cultivate them to reach their greatest potential.

Then, next, we have our talent solutions. That is where we provide Fortune 1000 companies and many of the world's leading startups, scale-ups, IPO and companies with software solutions and services to help them transform their workplace.

And then the third part of Mogul is our social impact. Everything that we do internally and externally aims to give back towards global good. We aim to provide diverse talent in need with educational opportunities and economic access to enable them to reach their greatest potential and help the world to grow to its greatest potential.

What kind of support does Mogul provide?

Mogul supports women and diverse professionals by providing them with a platform at OnMogul.com/join where we enable them to join and provide their information — and then from that information, provide them with access to industry leaders, access to opportunities and ultimately access to learning that is going to enable them to accelerate their skill sets and themselves.

Does someone need to be at a certain level in their career to benefit from Mogul?

Mogul supports at all levels. So you can be entry-level, mid-level, senior-level, at the board level, and we'll still be able to help you no matter what, be able to achieve that next step in your career, be able to accelerate yourself to grow to, again, your greatest potential.

What are some of the services that you offer?

Mogul offers our Diversified Search Services, which is essentially us using our own technology to place roles on behalf of our clients. Our clients are turning to us because they believe either they have a lack of capacity on their end, or that our methodologies are superior, leading to better results. Using our own technology, we're able to be more comprehensive and thus inclusive in our efforts. And as a result, the right person is being selected for the role.

And what I love about this is that it is creating true change in our clients' workplaces. It means that at the board level, for example, more women are being placed, more people of color, more veterans and people with disabilities.

Given your experience, what advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

In these times of turmoil, always trust your instincts. Throughout childhood, throughout your teen years, throughout your 20s, your 30s and onwards, these experiences have all shaped your intuition, your knowledge of what's meant to happen, what's meant to be for yourself. And as a result, always trust it.

As an executive, as an entrepreneur, for example, over time, a lot of incredible team members have joined you and they're helping you and they're supporting you in this journey that you've undertaken to build this company that's creating impact. But from time to time, something will strike you, something will hit your gut, and you should speak up. You should trust that gut. If something's not sitting well with you, it's probably not right. Speak up. Trust your gut.
Jessica Abo

Entrepreneur Staff

Media Trainer, Keynote Speaker, and Author

JESSICA ABO is a media trainer, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who uses her 20+ years of TV news experience to help entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, and philanthropists share their stories with the world. An award-winning journalist, Jessica has presented all over the country including at TEDx, Facebook, Microsoft, Delta Airlines, WW, and the United Nations. She has appeared on The TODAY Show, ABC News, Access Hollywood, KTLA, CBS, and NY1 and in Forbes, Fast Company, and Women's Health.  Her debut book Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media sold out on its first day and empowers readers with tools they can use to take back their happiness IRL (in real life).

Related Topics

Women Entrepreneur™ Female Entrepreneurs Jessica Abo diversity Global diversity

More from Jessica Abo

How This Entrepreneur is Transforming Workplaces for Women Worldwide

Want to Quit Your Job and Start Your Own Business? This Entrepreneur's Debut Book Will Show You How

How to Become a Category Leader

This Founder — Whose Company Was Acquired by The Makers of Facetune — Reveals The Tools Brands and Creators Need Right Now to Scale.

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all

By Jamie Killin

Business News

LastPass Hackers Breach Company's Password Vault. Is Your Data At Risk?

Further investigation into the first LastPass hacking incident, which occurred in 2022, revealed that the hackers obtained access to corporate files.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Money & Finance

NFTs Are Finally on TV — Here's What to Expect

Digital assets are here to stay. Here's one major way they can reach a global audience.

By Jonny Caplan

Social Media

6 Social Media Content Strategies That Will Transform You From An Unknown to a Trusted Authority

Establishing yourself as an expert on social media can be daunting, but it is possible with the right content strategy and dedication.

By Erica McMillan

Business News

Elon Musk Is the Richest Man In the World — Again

After a brief stint at number 2, the billionaire retakes the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Elon Musk Is Reportedly Recruiting a Team to Build a Less 'Woke' ChatGPT Rival

The billionaire has said AI is "one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization."

By Amanda Breen