Get an Early Black Friday Deal on Microsoft Office

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've ever been in the position to hire someone for a job, you've probably seen some resumes. And what's the common denominator of most resumes? Microsoft Office.

StackCommerce

The world's most ubiquitous office software, the Microsoft Office suite is a vital asset for businesses all over the world. It can also make running a business a lot easier for entrepreneurs. However, the subscription-based platform isn't exactly cheap.

Fortunately, this November, we're releasing Black Friday discounts early throughout the month. Every Friday, you can lock in a new Black Friday deal. This week, it just so happens to be on Microsoft Office.

This special bundle is highlighted by Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. Included in the suite are Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Teams, Outlook, Publisher, and Access — basically all the programs you need to successfully run a business. From word processing and data analysis to communication, database management, and more, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 has your back. With the new ribbon-based user interface, you can access all of your tools, customizations, and more on a single bar, allowing you to jump between programs effortlessly. So, when you're working on a major project that requires a little help from different parts of Office, you can jump between them with complete ease.

In addition to Microsoft Office, you'll also get 12 courses to help you master all of the programs in your own time. While every program has at least one course dedicated to it, you'll get some bigger deep dives into Excel and Outlook, the two programs you're most likely to use every single day.

Every day is Black Friday in November and we're making life easier and more affordable for entrepreneurs. While supplies last, you can get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, plus 12 courses for just $59.99.

Prices subject to change.