Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Gaming can be an amazing way to build your cognitive abilities and unwind after a long day of work. Entrepreneurs and business leaders who are looking for ways to boost their team's morale can appeal to the gamers you work with using this limited-time opportunity.

While this deal lasts, you can get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $50). This global and stackable deal works with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows systems. You can also stack up to six codes, which would equal up to 18 months of access. New and current users can take advantage of this fantastic deal.

This subscription gives users access to over 500 high-quality Xbox games. In addition to this massive catalog available upon sign-up, users can also look forward to new games and releases being added regularly.

Some of the more recent releases to hit the Game Pass platform include:

Starfield

Another Crab's Treasure

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Botany Manor

TUNIC

Open Roads

Game Pass subscribers can play with cloud gaming consoles and subscriptions, including mobile devices, smart TVs, and the Xbox app. It also works with select VR headsets. For playing friends, both new and old, around the world, Game Pass Ultimate comes with online multiplayer functions.

To set your team up with a morale-boosting gift, consider scooping up a bundle of these three-month memberships to dole out to several co-workers, or to one for stacking.

Don't forget that for a limited time only, this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership is on sale for only $34.97 (reg. $50).

