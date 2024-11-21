Get All Access for $5/mo

Get Down to Business with Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac for 70% Off Unlock essential Office tools with a one-time purchase — ideal for entrepreneurs and professionals looking to streamline their workflow.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

For entrepreneurs and professionals who want reliable Office tools without the hassle of subscriptions, Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac can be the perfect one-time investment.

  • Includes core Office apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (Basic), and OneNote (free version), giving you the tools needed for professional document creation, data management, presentations, and streamlined communication
  • One-time payment with no recurring fees, making it a cost-effective solution for professionals who want reliable access to Office without the subscription hassle
  • Full offline functionality, so you can work securely and privately, whether you're at the office, a coffee shop, or on a plane
  • Continuous updates and access to customer support
  • Perfect for business owners, freelancers, and anyone looking to maintain a consistent, professional toolkit across all projects
  • Fully compatible with macOS 13, 14, and 15, allowing seamless integration and optimized performance on your Mac setup

Own Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac with lifetime access for $64.97 until November 22 and simplify your professional workflow — no subscription necessary.

