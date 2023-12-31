Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Heading into the new year, budgeting more wisely, and working more efficiently might be on your resolutions list. If so, it might be time to get a suite of verified office tools to help your day-to-day production — and remember that you can opt for the best in the business at a lower rate by dialing it back a few years. Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $39.99 (reg. $229) through January 1.

Each of these licenses comes with lifetime access to your favorite Microsoft apps, including:

Word 2019

PowerPoint 2019

Outlook 2019

Excel 2019

OneNote2019

The Windows version also features Publisher 2019 and Access 2019.

For this reduced rate of just $40, which will not be available for much longer, you can create written essays, advanced spreadsheets, presentations, and professional-looking emails for the rest of your life via the Microsoft Office platform. You can access these software solutions instantly upon purchase and download them to one computer that you use at home or for work. On top of it all, you will get access to Microsoft's advanced customer service, too.

Get one of the following versions at a great price through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.