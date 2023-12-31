Get Microsoft Office 2019 for Just $39.99 Through New Year's Day Without this deal you'd be shelling out $229 at regular price.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Heading into the new year, budgeting more wisely, and working more efficiently might be on your resolutions list. If so, it might be time to get a suite of verified office tools to help your day-to-day production — and remember that you can opt for the best in the business at a lower rate by dialing it back a few years. Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $39.99 (reg. $229) through January 1.

Each of these licenses comes with lifetime access to your favorite Microsoft apps, including:

  • Word 2019
  • PowerPoint 2019
  • Outlook 2019
  • Excel 2019
  • OneNote2019

The Windows version also features Publisher 2019 and Access 2019.

For this reduced rate of just $40, which will not be available for much longer, you can create written essays, advanced spreadsheets, presentations, and professional-looking emails for the rest of your life via the Microsoft Office platform. You can access these software solutions instantly upon purchase and download them to one computer that you use at home or for work. On top of it all, you will get access to Microsoft's advanced customer service, too.

Get one of the following versions at a great price through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate a Growth Mindset and Turn Challenges into Opportunities

Your next business challenge could just be a huge opportunity in disguise.

By Jonathan Herrick
Buying / Investing in Business

These AI-Powered Real-Estate Tools are Only $40 Through January 1

Start making more informed investing decisions.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

The Top 4 Most Bankable AI Skills You Need to Succeed in 2024

If you don't foster these four skills, you and your business will be replaced by AI in 2024.

By Ben Angel
Living

This One Japanese Word Changed the Way I Approached My New Year's Resolutions — Here's How It Can Help You, Too.

Set yourself up for a successful new year by learning how to combine passion, talent, money and giving back.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Science & Technology

Why I'm Not Falling For Those Streaming Bundle 'Deals' — And You Shouldn't Either.

The highest-profile streaming services are being bundled together like the days of cable — but here's why I'm not falling for it.

By Gene Marks
Living

Become a Plant Expert with This AI-Powered App, Now $14.97 for Life

Spruce up your space with help from this AI-powered plant app.

By Entrepreneur Store