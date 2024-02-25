Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By the end of 2023, 49% of American companies were using ChatGPT, while 30% more planned to use it in the future. ChatGPT is giving businesses new ways to brainstorm, create content, interface with customers, and much more. The applications are virtually limitless, but only if you understand how to use ChatGPT properly. That's where this Introduction to ChatGPT comes in.

This course is taught by International Open Academy (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a leader in online learning and professional development. In this course, their experts will teach you how to effectively use ChatGPT for professional or personal purposes. You'll dive into use cases for ChatGPT in content creation, client services, market research, lead generation, data analytics, sales, marketing, and HR management.

Across 25 hours of training, you'll learn the basics of ChatGPT and understand how it can streamline operations in each of these departments. You'll learn how ChatGPT can save you time and open up a wealth of opportunities for your business by automating certain aspects.

Develop your writing and content creation skills, getting the help you need to scale content production and grow your marketing reach. You'll even learn how ChatGPT can help you better answer customer questions and solve client problems. All in all, it's a comprehensive guide to mastering one of the most exciting emergent technologies of the past year.

Dig into the course and figure out what ChatGPT can do for you.

You can get Introduction to ChatGPT for 75% off $80 at just $19.99 for a limited time — a small price to pay to develop a skill with real economic potential.

StackSocial prices subject to change.