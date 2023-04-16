Get More From Your Laptop With This 5-in-1 Docking Station for Less Than $25

Make your MacBook Pro more productive with more than a third off this docking station.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a busy professional, you've got a lot on your to-do list — the last thing you need to worry about is running out of battery. This useful 5-in-1 docking station means you'll never be without your devices, elevating your deskspace and turning your laptop into a productivity powerhouse.

If you aren't already maximizing the capabilities of your MacBook Pro, this useful little tool is the way to do it. The pocket-sized hub connects to your laptop, and then allows you five extra ports, for both connecting devices to your computer and for easy charging. That includes a 4K HDMI output port, USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm AUX jack, PD charging port, and USB Type-C port. So, no matter what you want to connect, pretty much all bases are covered — from your Samsung Galaxy to your Nintendo Switch — setting you up perfectly for work and play.

That also means no more carrying a mess of multiple power outlets for all of your devices: good news not just for those who like to keep a tidy desk, but also for anyone who travels regularly. When you're already traveling with your MacBook Pro, all you need to throw in your carry-on is this nifty little hub, and you'll also be able to charge your other USB-C gadgets too, with no need for a ton of in-wall chargers, and without having to rely on just one hotel room outlet. With so many ports at your fingertips, you'll wonder how you ever got through your business trips without it.

The other thing to love about this tool? It's super simple to use. Just plug in and you'll be able to start transferring, streaming, and charging right away.

Check out this 5-in-1 Type-C Docking Station for MacBook Pro, on sale now with 37% off for just $24.99 (reg. $39).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology Office Tech

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Expert-Backed Strategies for Increasing Your Company's Online Visibility

It's never been more vital to make a meaningful online impact: An expert in the field shares powerful methods of nailing it.

By Randy Garn

By Omri Hurwitz

Thought Leaders

'Trust Your Gut.' Kendall Jenner Talks Tequila, Sustainability, and Becoming an Entrepreneur

In an exclusive interview, the mega-influencer discusses her company 818 Tequila.

By Jon Small and Emily Rella

Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

The War Against Digital Currencies is Being Lost: What You Need to Know to Take Advantage

A marriage between Web3 centralization and Web2 decentralization is just one way in which new-year benefits and tech breakthroughs can fuel digital currency sustainability and growth.

By Jonny Caplan

By Eloise Skinner