Get More From Your Laptop With This 5-in-1 Docking Station for Less Than $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a busy professional, you've got a lot on your to-do list — the last thing you need to worry about is running out of battery. This useful 5-in-1 docking station means you'll never be without your devices, elevating your deskspace and turning your laptop into a productivity powerhouse.

If you aren't already maximizing the capabilities of your MacBook Pro, this useful little tool is the way to do it. The pocket-sized hub connects to your laptop, and then allows you five extra ports, for both connecting devices to your computer and for easy charging. That includes a 4K HDMI output port, USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm AUX jack, PD charging port, and USB Type-C port. So, no matter what you want to connect, pretty much all bases are covered — from your Samsung Galaxy to your Nintendo Switch — setting you up perfectly for work and play.

That also means no more carrying a mess of multiple power outlets for all of your devices: good news not just for those who like to keep a tidy desk, but also for anyone who travels regularly. When you're already traveling with your MacBook Pro, all you need to throw in your carry-on is this nifty little hub, and you'll also be able to charge your other USB-C gadgets too, with no need for a ton of in-wall chargers, and without having to rely on just one hotel room outlet. With so many ports at your fingertips, you'll wonder how you ever got through your business trips without it.

The other thing to love about this tool? It's super simple to use. Just plug in and you'll be able to start transferring, streaming, and charging right away.

Check out this 5-in-1 Type-C Docking Station for MacBook Pro, on sale now with 37% off for just $24.99 (reg. $39).

Prices subject to change.