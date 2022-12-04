Get Rid of Your Siri Remote Once and for All This Year

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs work hard, you owe it to yourself to have a little relaxation time this holiday season. A great way to do that is to kick back and relax with a great show. But if you're an Apple TV user, it might not just be your work schedule that's keeping you from enjoying your favorite shows and movies. It might be that annoying controller, too.

Function101

This year, do yourself (or your favorite Apple TV user) a favor. The Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K makes a perfect stocking stuffer for anybody who enjoys Apple TV but absolutely loathes the hyper-sensitive, non-intuitive Siri remote.

This infrared remote is designed to be more like a classic remote control that people are used to. With the clear buttons, you'll be able to navigate Apple TV with ease. There's an obvious D-pad, volume and page controls, stop, start, fast forward, rewind, and more buttons that are clearly delineated for all.

The Function101 works with all Apple TV types and is compatible with most TV sets, too. You can synchronize it with your TV in a matter of seconds, letting you take complete control of the power, volume, and mute functions. It has a range of up to 12 meters, so you can sit back and enjoy. There's no voice function, but you may prefer it that way anyway.

Whether you're desperate to get rid of your Siri remote or you're thinking of stocking stuffers for people on your list, the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K is a great gift for your favorite TV watcher. Right now, you can get it for $5 off $29.95 at just $24.95 when you use code BUTTON5 at checkout.

