Get Schooled on Chat GPT with This Four-Course Training Bundle on Sale for $20 Ahead of Back to School Lean into the AI trend.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Writing has always been an integral part of running a business. But with the need for things like a social media presence and online stores, it's more important than ever to have the skills to create content for your business to keep up.

With the technological advances that came from AI, it's easier than ever to amp up your writing efforts. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence writing tool — and there's a craze over it for good reason. During this Back-to-School sale, we're offering The Complete ChatGPT Open AI Training Bundle for just $19.97 to help you grow in this ever-changing world. But this price is only available until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

There are so many ways to use this writing tool to help you write content and gather information quickly to prompt writing ideas, no matter what your industry. This bundle scores you four courses to get you up to speed in ChatGPT.

Here's what the courses look like:

• ChatGPT for Beginners includes 22 lessons taught by Mike Wheeler, a Salesforce and ChatGPT trainer with a 4.5/5 instructor rating.
• ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You includes 12 lessons taught by Alex Genadinik, a business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing, and Amazon coach with a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube and a 4.4/5 instructor rating.
• Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tkinter and Python includes 23 lessons taught by John Elder, founder of Codemy, with a 4.4/5 instructor rating.
• Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Django and Python, also taught by John Elder.

ChatGPT can help you create all types of content within seconds, from blog copy and YouTube content to product descriptions, marketing materials (even poetry), and more. And this training bundle will give you hands-on experience using ChatGPT to generate text that is coherent and natural.

It's worth knowing as much as possible to utilize this AI tool for your business.

Don't miss this back-to-school price drop on The Complete ChatGPT OpenAI Training Bundle, now just $19.97 (reg. $52) through August 13, with no coupon needed.

Check out this deal and others included in the Back-to-School Collection.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Truly Unprecedented': If You Are Hoping to Score a Lionel Messi Soccer Jersey, You Are Going to Wait a Very Long Time

The soccer superstar's authentic Inter Miami jersey is sold out through October.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Slams Anheuser-Busch CEO's Listening Tour, Says It Won't Stop Bud Light Backlash for One Huge Reason

Anheuser-Busch U.S. CEO Brendan Whitworth announced plans to hear consumers out this summer.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Netflix is Hiring an AI-Focused Role—and the Starting Salary is up to $900,000

The streaming giant is looking for a leader in its machine learning department.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'I Intend to Do This Until I Die': At 103 Years Old, 'Lobster Lady' Prepares for 95th Lobster Hauling Season

Virginia Oliver started hauling lobsters almost a century ago.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

The Top 11 Highest-Paying Jobs Without a Degree

Want to get a new job but don't have time to finish a degree? Check out the highest-paying jobs without a degree to narrow down your job search.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

McDonald's Is Launching a Spinoff Restaurant Chain Based on a Beloved, Blast-From-the-Past Mascot

The company saw a lot of success with another former mascot, Grimace, in June.

By Amanda Breen