Writing has always been an integral part of running a business. But with the need for things like a social media presence and online stores, it's more important than ever to have the skills to create content for your business to keep up.

With the technological advances that came from AI, it's easier than ever to amp up your writing efforts. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence writing tool — and there's a craze over it for good reason. During this Back-to-School sale, we're offering The Complete ChatGPT Open AI Training Bundle for just $19.97 to help you grow in this ever-changing world. But this price is only available until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

There are so many ways to use this writing tool to help you write content and gather information quickly to prompt writing ideas, no matter what your industry. This bundle scores you four courses to get you up to speed in ChatGPT.

Here's what the courses look like:

• ChatGPT for Beginners includes 22 lessons taught by Mike Wheeler, a Salesforce and ChatGPT trainer with a 4.5/5 instructor rating.

• ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You includes 12 lessons taught by Alex Genadinik, a business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing, and Amazon coach with a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube and a 4.4/5 instructor rating.

• Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tkinter and Python includes 23 lessons taught by John Elder, founder of Codemy, with a 4.4/5 instructor rating.

• Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Django and Python, also taught by John Elder.

ChatGPT can help you create all types of content within seconds, from blog copy and YouTube content to product descriptions, marketing materials (even poetry), and more. And this training bundle will give you hands-on experience using ChatGPT to generate text that is coherent and natural.

It's worth knowing as much as possible to utilize this AI tool for your business.

Don't miss this back-to-school price drop on The Complete ChatGPT OpenAI Training Bundle, now just $19.97 (reg. $52) through August 13, with no coupon needed.

