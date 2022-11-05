Get These True Wireless Earbuds Now for $100 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to hack their productivity. Sometimes, it's less about finding the right tools or subscriptions, though, and just about blocking out the excess noise. One of the easiest ways to eliminate external distractions is with a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, and during our Every Day is Black Friday sale, you can score an unbeatable price on earbuds.

We're counting down to Black Friday with special deals on outstanding products with limited inventory available. So, if you're looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds, now is the time to grab the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds while they're just $49.99.

Rated 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these powerful earbuds deliver JBL Signature Sound in a supremely comfortable, flexible package. They're completely wireless, with Fast Pair enabled and the ability to connect to multiple devices, so you can easily switch between your computer or your phone as an audio source. They offer up to 21 hours of combined playback with the included charging case, are completely sweat- and waterproof, and allow you to customize the fit to ensure they're comfortable for all-day wear.

But where the JBL Live Frees separate themselves from competitors is with their outstanding Active Noise Cancelling. You can completely block out distractions in an instant, and just as easily activate TalkThru or Ambient Aware modes to let you have conversations or stay aware of your surroundings if you're in a new or busy place. You can use your choice of Voice Assistant to make calls and use the integrated touch controls to change the volume, track, and more. After all, they're all about living free.

Block out the noise and play your soundtrack absolutely anywhere. While supplies last, you can get the JBL Live Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for $100 off at just $49.99.

