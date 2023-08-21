Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Forbes Advisor, 98 percent of workers want to work remotely at least part of the time. Whether you're the boss or a working professional, you can understand this interest — flexible hours, less commute time, and a better work-life balance. But remote or hybrid work can only be successful if you have the right tools at your disposal.

One essential item is a laptop that packs in enough power, battery life, and storage to support your nomadic working lifestyle. You don't even have to painfully swipe your card to grab this refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, as it's now on sale for only $299.99 (reg. $980).

Here's how it's so affordable.

Refurbished devices can be an excellent way to save hundreds of dollars while still getting a high-quality, genuine Apple product. This MacBook Pro was pre-owned and underwent a robust refurbishing process, including full cleaning, testing, and inspection.

Then, it was given a grade B cosmetic rating, meaning it may have some light scuffs or minor dents on the exterior. These imperfections won't affect performance and can be easily covered with the black case included with your purchase.

Classic Apple tech for a far lower price.

The latest MacBook Pros on the shelves start at $1,299 — you're saving four figures by grabbing this one. While it's certainly an older model and doesn't have some of the newer bells and whistles, you'll still find advanced features like:

An Intel Core i5 2.4GHz processor for hefty multitasking.

The 13.3-inch display gives enough screen space for browsing and having windows open side by side.

500GB of onboard storage to keep important files and documents local.

Up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge — perfect for anyone whose workspace is constantly changing.

If you don't mind an older model, you can grab this 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro for just $299.99 (reg. $980).

