Get This Smart Drone for $70 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Once a fad, the use of has really taken off. From aerial photography to surveying land, launching rescue missions, and myriad other uses, drones are far more than a hobby these days. And if you want to start a business or a , getting a drone might just be a great first step.

StackCommerce

Whether you're new to drone piloting or you've flown a little bit, you can get the Ninja Dragon Storm X 4K Dual Camera Smart Drone at an affordable price for a limited time.

This 4K smart drone is easy for absolutely anybody to fly and is loaded with features to help you get the most out of a new hobby or an exciting new business venture. With an optical flow positioning system, it's extremely easy to take off, land, and fly while practically never touching the controls. It will lock in at a specific height when taking 4K videos or taking photos to ensure crystal clarity on all your images. But if you do want to take more specific control, the upgraded remote control makes it even more intuitive to fly.

Additionally, the three-sided built-in sensor can detect and avoid obstacles while in flight and the precise positioning and anti-shake function make stable flight capable for all levels of pilots. You can fly for up to 15 minutes at a time thanks to the 1,800mAh modular battery, making it great for quick adventures on road trips or longer days out at the park.

Flying drones is no longer a fad, it can genuinely be a way of life. You just have to find a drone that suits your lifestyle. Look no further than the Ninja Dragon Storm X 4K Dual Camera Smart Drone, now 45 percent off $169 at just $92.99.

Prices are subject to change.