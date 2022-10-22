Get This Top Rated PDF Scanning App for 79 Percent Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a competitive business world, you need to find ways to make your little business stand out from the crowd and operate more efficiently. Fortunately, there are many great digital tools to help you do that. But in the remote working world, things are a little different. You have some distance from your co-workers and clients, and communication and collaboration may suffer — especially when it comes to document management.

When you have a digital office on your phone, however, you won't need to worry about that. For a limited time, you can get this top-rated scanning app, iScanner, for almost 80 percent off.

iScanner has earned 4.8/5 stars on the App Store and has been downloaded more than 80 million times. It has earned rave reviews from the likes of 9to5Mac, Gizmodo, and Mac Sources because it's an effortless tool that helps you solve a myriad of day-to-day tasks.

The document scanner uses AI to make high-quality scans of documents, materials, lists, and other documents. You can choose from a variety of scanning modes for ID cards, QR codes, and more. It can use the camera to count objects, solve math expressions, and even measure an object's length or calculate the total area of a room. After you make scans, you can edit, e-sign them, annotate them, and much more. They're easy to store and easier to share.

The PDF scanner lets you turn documents and photos to PDF, JPG, or TXT formats, scanning multiple pages into a single document, and then letting you mark up documents however you'd like. OCR recognizes text from any scannable object and an AI-powered scan straightener eliminates curves, skews, and warps.

iScanner is also a seamless document editor and file manager, allowing you to seamlessly manage all of your important files in folders and protect confidential scans by locking folders and files with PIN codes. When you're ready to share, you can do so in just a few taps or upload them to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote, or Google Drive.

Get more done with the world's number one scanning app. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to iScanner for 79 percent off $199 at just $39.99.

