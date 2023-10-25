Get a Microsoft Office License for just $50 Get access to programs like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

Too many of us have gotten lost in our everyday routines for so long that we haven't thought about updating our tools in forever. To begin with the basics, maybe it's time that you upgrade the suite of tools that you use for writing, creating spreadsheets, building spreadsheets, sending emails, and other daily essentials. You can actually update your own suite. A lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Mac or Windows is only $49.99 (reg. $219).

There are a couple of reasons to hop on this deal. The first is that it's great — you get a lifetime of access to quintessential productivity apps that have been proving themselves for decades. The second is that it's a two-pack deal, so you can secure an early holiday gift before the madness of November and December for a great rate.

Each license includes lifetime access to these programs:

  • Microsoft Office PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Office Excel
  • Microsoft Office Outlook
  • Microsoft Office Word
  • Microsoft Office Teams (basic Only)
  • Microsoft Office OneNote

The Windows version also comes with Microsoft Office Access and Microsoft Office Publisher. And don't forget that this is not Microsoft 365, which means there are no monthly fees associated with this deal. It's a one-and-done purchase for a download keys that will help you install the lifetime license onto your computers.

This deal is rated 4.8/5 stars on average by verified purchasers.

Secure a lifetime license:

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 license for $49.99 (reg. $219).
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows license for $49.99 (reg. $219).

