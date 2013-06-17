...But get into social media, even if your customers aren't there. For many service industries, using social media just may not make sense due to confidentiality or complexity of the work, but that doesn't mean you should walk away from social media entirely. Channels like LinkedIn can still be used to network with other professionals in your industry or Twitter can still be used to voice thought leadership and to keep up with current thinking. Social media isn't just for connecting with customers!

Jim Joseph, Cohn & WolfeFollow @JimJosephExp