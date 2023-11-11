Give Yourself the Gift of an Extra Screen with This Portable Monitor, Now $249.97 Improve your workflow with a second screen.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to buy yourself a gift this holiday season? As a busy entrepreneur, you definitely deserve it, so why not get yourself something that can improve your exhausting work week? Or maybe there's someone on your list who could use some extra screen real estate. The Desklab Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor is a great option for either, and it's currently on sale ahead of the holidays for a very limited time.

Enjoy all the perks of an extra screen with this 4K portable monitor. If you act fast, you can get one for only $249.97 — $125 off the usual price — with no coupon required if you purchase before November 16.

Having an extra screen during your workday offers excellent benefits — whether you do a lot of coding or sketching or you often find yourself needing to keep multiple tabs open. This Desklab Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor offers an extra screen that can tag along with you anywhere, thanks to its lightweight status, and it also gives you the ability to navigate it with touchscreen capabilities for extra convenience.

With stunning 4K resolution, you'll enjoy beautiful clarity as you work (or play). There's minimal setup required, and it comes equipped with a USB-C, HDMI, and a 3.5mm auxiliary port, so it's super versatile. Use it with your laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet. Or take a much-needed break from work, hook it up to your gaming console, and enjoy a bonus screen to play on.

Make your workday a little more convenient with this Desklab Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor, now only $249.97 (reg. $375), ahead of the holiday season now through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

