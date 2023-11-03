Great Gift on a Budget: Refurbished 8" Lenovo Tab 4 for $65 Unlock your productivity wherever you go with this useful tablet.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Although entrepreneurs and working professionals have differing daily lives, their busy and active schedules are a common theme that unites them both. For every great idea that crosses their minds, there's a piece of tech by which that idea is noted, refined, and shared. The tablet is just the device they use when that moment arises. It's not too large, and its slim profile works well for those moments away from the house or office.

This refurbished 8" Lenovo Tab 4 (2017) touchscreen hits the sweet spot. With a grade-B refurbished rating, it can be purchased for $64.97 (reg. $180) through 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 9. This rating means users can expect to receive this device with just light scuffing or scratches.

This tablet fits the bill for a variety of professionals. It runs on the Android 7 (Nougat) operating system, which offers fluid and multi-touch navigation. Android 7 unlocks many helpful apps and programs that can help boost your ideas and assist with productivity. Its screen sports 800 x 1280 resolution with high-resolution touch support.

Sixteen GBs of onboard storage are included to give you ample space to save those ideas and projects, along with your photos and videos. If that's not enough space for your demands, additional storage can be added via this tablet's microSD slot.

Video calls and meetings are here to stay. This tablet will keep you in the loop when those moments arrive with its 2MP FaceTime camera and let you record memorable moments with the 5MP camera. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack for your wired headphones. Connectivity is covered via Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi, and a 4,850 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery ensures plenty of usage time.

As an entrepreneur or working professional, you never know when that lightbulb idea will strike. Make sure you have a reliable device to support you.

This refurbished 8" Touchscreen Lenovo Tab 4 is only $64.97 (reg. $180) from November 1st through the 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Productivity Tools Technology Tablets

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How I Eliminated the Sales Funnel By Focusing On This One Business Strategy

It's time to rethink your sales model and focus less on sales and more on service.

By Nathan Miller
Devices

Act Fast to Score a Refurbished MacBook Pro for Only $235.97 Now Through November 9

Tackle it all with this refurbished MacBook Pro ahead of Black Friday.

By Entrepreneur Store
Health & Wellness

How Simply 'Feeling Safe' Can Make Us Healthier And More Productive

A behavioral neuroscientist explains how you can consciously create a feeling of safety, and thrive within it.

By Stephen Porges, Ph.D. and Seth Porges
Money & Finance

If You've Applied to College, You Can Pitch Investors. Here's Why.

Surprising similarities in these life-altering exchanges include the art of persuasion as part of a unique communication skill set.

By Mimi Doe
Business News

Are You One of the Many Americans Pronouncing 'Reese's Peanut Butter Cups' Wrong?

The almost 100-year-old candy takes its name from its founder.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

How to Find Great Stocks to Day Trade

From what you hear in the media, day traders may seem like a bunch of gamblers piling into meme stocks. Here's how one day trading pro finds stocks.

By Ross Cameron