Help Optimize Your Content for SEO with a Lifetime Subscription to WordLift SEO, on Sale for $69.97

By Entrepreneur Store

AI has been the talk of the internet this past year and will continue to change and improve the way people across all industries work. If you're looking for an interesting, helpful, and affordable last-minute holiday gift for a working professional on your gift list or even for yourself, then you might want to check out this deal. This lifetime subscription to WordLift SEO Tool for Google Sheets (Premium) is on sale for just $69.97 (reg. $900) through December 25th.

WordLift is a Google Sheets plug-in that uses AI technology to analyze the content of a user's spreadsheets to identify custom SEO opportunities and keyword recommendations. The platform's clean design and high accuracy attained by deep learning technology make it a viable tool for anyone trying to rank for a specific search or looking to optimize the rankings of their content.

WordLift has maintained an impressive 4.8/5 star average rating on Capterra and GetApp. With a Premium subscription, you can analyze up to 2,000 monthly queries. And this is all to say that this deal has elements of both quality and quantity that are attractive.

Don't miss your chance to grab a lifetime subscription to this powerful AI-driven SEO tool.

This lifetime subscription to WordLift SEO Tool for Google Sheets (Premium) is on sale for the best-of-web price of $69.97 (reg. $900) through December 25th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

