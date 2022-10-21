Hone Your Cybersecurity Skills with This $49 CompTIA Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today's digital marketplace, hackers are smarter and more determined than ever. As such, cybersecurity isn't just an option anymore — it's essential for all businesses.

While you may not have the budget to hire a cybersecurity team, you can get certified to become an expert yourself. Once you're CompTIA-certified, you'll have the skills to protect your business's digital life and have some extremely in-demand skills to help you launch a side hustle or a new arm of your business. With The Complete 2023 CompTIA Cyber Security & Pentest Super Bundle, you'll set off on the right foot.

This bundle includes four courses geared toward four different CompTIA certifications. It's taught by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner and one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning for the last two decades. In that time, iCollege has taught tech skills to students in more than 120 countries and has even been trusted by leading organizations in Silicon Valley and the Fortune 500.

In this bundle, you'll getting training materials for the CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004), CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002), CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), and CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) certification exams. Through the courses, you'll learn how to analyze enterprise environments and minimize threats and vulnerabilities. You'll learn the principles of risk management, regulatory requirements, and legal compliance that all security experts need to know. Eventually, you'll progress to advanced-level competency in ethical hacking, securing complex enterprise environments, implementing cybersecurity strategies, working with cryptographic techniques, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to earn all four certifications when you take the requisite exams.

Take your business's cybersecurity into your own hands. Right now, you can get The Complete 2023 CompTIA Cyber Security & Pentest Super Bundle on sale for just $49 for a limited time.

