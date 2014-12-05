How Do Shark Tank Entrepreneurs Build Their Websites? (Infographic) In our online-all-the-time reality, the first step to building a business is building a website.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever watch Shark Tank and start fantasizing about the business you are going to build?

If you are going to build a business, you are going to have to build a website. So, where do you start? How do you even begin?

If you aren't going to build your own website one line of code at a time -- engineers get paid top dollar to do this -- then you are going to need a content management system, or "CMS" for short. That's a computer application that allows you to operate a website without necessarily having to be an engineer. You use CMS to publish and edit online content.

And if you are going to be selling products on your website, then you are going to need an e-commerce management application to interact with customers. You need software that allows you to offer products for sale online and accept payment, among other more nuanced functions.

Austin, Texas-based hosting service WP Engine went through all five seasons of Shark Tank to determine what CMS and e-commerce platforms the contestants were using. Wordpress and Shopify were the breakaway winners. To be sure, using Shark Tank contestants as a sample pool is not necessarily representative of the overall entrepreneurial community.

But, as you are sitting on your couch, watching Barbara Corcoran invest in an entrepreneur and planning your own blockbuster venture, here's a wee glimpse into how those on TV are getting started. Have a look at the infographic, embedded below, generated by WP Engine, summarizing results of its investigation.

How Do Shark Tank Entrepreneurs Build Their Websites? (Infographic)

Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

