As part of telehealth, mHealth can improve the healthcare system by increasing access to care, improving communication and saving money for patients and providers.

The world has become more comfortable with the opportunity to have a personal therapist or a dietician in our pocket. Now, digital forms of communication with other doctors are increasing in popularity, and they're considered a more convenient means of contact. Patients really like these solutions. In the J.D.Powers study of telehealth satisfaction, 94% of patients who received medical services through a telehealth provider said they would use it to receive medical services in the future.

You can also integrate mHealth solutions with existing electronic health records (EHR) to provide a more comprehensive view of a patient's health.

Add value to your healthcare product by providing your clients with a way to improve the quality of care in various fields. There are programs for chronic conditions, remote monitoring, patient data, electronic records, and e-prescriptions, along with fitness and wellness applications.

How can mHealth be integrated with EHR/EMR, patient portals and telehealth solutions?

EHRs are patients' digital medical histories used by healthcare providers. mHealth can supplement EHRs by providing real-time data to make treatment decisions. For example, if the mHealth app monitors a patient's blood sugar levels, a clinic can use this information to adjust the patient's insulin regimen. Tracking health metrics, such as steps taken or weight loss, will also give doctors meaningful information without too much hassle for the treated person.

Patient portals allow patients to access their EHRs, schedule appointments and communicate with their providers. In this case, mHealth can improve patient engagement by providing reminders and notifications about upcoming meetings or test results.

Additionally, mobile devices can support telehealth services such as remote monitoring and consultations. mHealth can provide real-time patient condition data to a faraway provider, which is irreplaceable in emergencies. Suppose a patient has a heart attack, and a mHealth device monitors their heart rate. The provider will be notified immediately and can dispatch the urgent care on time.

What does it take to develop an innovative mHealth solution?

The solid idea comes first. A must-have for it is a profound understanding of healthcare professionals' and patients' insights. It is also crucial to have a robust technology platform to support the new feature.

Your top concerns should be:

The privacy and security implications: Mobile devices are often less secure than traditional computers, so taking precautions to protect sensitive information is essential. User needs: Think through the pains you are addressing, and come up with a clear vision of how your mHealth solution will help. Technical capabilities: Find out what technical capabilities you will require. Regulatory environment assessment: If your idea taps the areas outside your primary product domain, you must consult about regulatory requirements for the new field. Business model: The revenue will vary depending on the business model. Device sales are the most lucrative, whereas "premium content" is at the bottom. Implementation strategy: Decide how your mHealth solution will be deployed and adopted by users.

How do mHealth add-ons bring value to your healthcare clients?

mHealth add-ons can help improve outcomes and reduce costs in healthcare. By providing real-time data and feedback, they let healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about patient care while helping patients take a more active role in their health and wellness.

Apps can also help reduce the number of readmissions to the hospital. One study found that heart attack survivors who used a mobile app to track their symptoms and medication use had a 52% lower risk of re-hospitalization within 30 days than those who did not. It also helped patients stay on top of their medications and appointments.

Telecom solutions can help providers communicate by providing secure messaging platforms, appointment scheduling tools and patient portals.

Then comes preventing and managing chronic diseases. mHealth is very successful in promoting patients' adherence to treatment. The apps can impact symptom management positively, cutting the need for hospitalizations and active physician interferences.

And last but not least, mHealth solutions can help healthcare organizations save money. The savings came from a reduction in the number of office visits, laboratory tests and radiology studies.

What are the easiest ways to enhance your product with a mHealth solution?

Incorporating mHealth into your product's design to be compatible with smartphones and tablets. Integrate your product with a wearable device like a fitness tracker or smartwatch. Collect data on the user's activity, patterns, etc., and use it to develop new treatments and regimens. Encourage patients to engage in their health more. You could add a goal-setting feature in the app to help patients take medication regularly, rest more or journal their symptoms. Post-hospital care can reduce readmissions. A discharge planning tool would help patients and their caregivers arrange homecare services, follow-up appointments and more.

Suppose you want to make a mHealth app. Next steps?

Unless you have an extensive IT department with lots of free hands, it is better not to DIY. Partner with experienced developers who understand the needs of healthcare professionals and patients and have a robust technology platform.

Ensure your mHealth product is user-friendly and beneficial for all stakeholders, and it will indeed become a beneficial asset in your portfolio.