How to Become Master of Your Data with Microsoft SQL For Only $40

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Data is vital in business. Every entrepreneur, no matter how big their company is, can use data to draw valuable insights about their business and customers. But not all data sources are created equal and not all are as usable as you'd like them to be. That's why it's valuable to have an understanding of tools like Microsoft SQL.

StackCommerce

SQL is a special programming language designed for managing data held in relational database management systems. It helps you retrieve, organize, and manage data much more effectively, making it more usable for your aims. If you're struggling with your data, it's time to delve into The 2023 Professional Microsoft SQL Database Development Bundle.

This eight-course bundle is curated and taught by Packt Publishing (4.0/5-star instructor rating). Packt has published more than 4,000 e-books and videos to date, helping IT professionals and newbies alike learn the actionable knowledge they need to thrive in a competitive space.

This beginner-friendly bundle will start you out with the absolute basics. You'll learn the difference between the query language and databases, understand SQL Server structure, and learn how to insert and delete values in a table using SQL Statements. From there, you'll learn how to use SQL for practical skills like marketing by writing statements to select data and learning how to aggregate data to perform functions like counting.

As you get more comfortable with SQL, you'll expand your knowledge by learning how to build applications that utilize SQL, understanding modern web development with MySQL and Heroku, and much more. There are also courses on using SQL in the cloud, PostgreSQL, and more.

Work with data like a pro. Right now, you can get The 2023 Professional Microsoft SQL Database Development Bundle on sale for a limited time for just $40.

Prices subject to change.