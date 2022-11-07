How to Become Your Business's Cybersecurity Pro

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cybercriminals today are taking aim at more than just big corporations with huge coffers and vulnerable individuals. More than ever, small businesses are in the crosshairs, and it's imperative that entrepreneurs invest in cybersecurity.

StackCommerce

Most small businesses don't have the resources to invest in a complete cybersecurity team, unfortunately. However, you can learn some defense skills yourself in The Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle. Whether you're looking to improve your business's cybersecurity defenses or you want to start a lucrative new side hustle, this bundle can help.

This enormous bundle includes 26 courses and more than 400 hours of training to help you become a certified cybersecurity expert in a wide range of fields. The bundle is curated and taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning for the last two decades. They've helped people in more than 100 countries worldwide learn today's most in-demand tech skills and are even trusted by organizations in Silicon Valley and the Fortune 500 to help employees keep their skills on the cutting edge.

In this extensive bundle, you'll take aim at a ton of certification exams to help you demonstrate your IT and cybersecurity knowledge and build your own path based on your interests. Through hands-on training, you'll get familiar with tools like Python, Linux, MDM, Microsoft Azure, and more as you learn mobile security, practical pentesting, and much more. Through the courses, you'll prepare for a number of certification exams from Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft, NIST, and more to give you the practical foundation to put your skills into practice in the real world.

Every business needs a cybersecurity expert. Become yours with this Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle. Get it on sale for a limited time for just $79.

Prices subject to change.