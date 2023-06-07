How to Keep Employees Engaged and Productive in the Age of AI Leaders can upskill their team members with AI skills and improve productivity through AI-powered L&D initiatives.

By Dr Alex Young

In today's rapidly evolving workplace that is driven by the ever-expanding capabilities of AI, keeping employees engaged and informed can feel like an uphill battle.

As technology continues to reshape the way we work, it's vital to equip our workforce with the tools and knowledge they need to stay ahead of the curve. As the founder of a number of AI-powered education companies, I'll dive into three innovative strategies to capture and retain employee attention.

1. Harnessing the power of educational apps

Educational apps and software have become essential tools for learning and development (L&D) leads, giving employees a more interactive and engaging learning experience.

With AI tools now integrated into many learning apps, employees can learn at their own pace, which helps make learning a seamless part of their daily routine. Large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT can allow companies to develop their own model that searches through Google documents and existing knowledge systems to provide employees with the most accurate information, rather than relying on traditional powerpoint based onboarding.

By integrating AI with sound learning pedagocial methodology, educational apps offer personalized learning paths, gamification elements and real-time progress tracking. By integrating AI-powered L&D into employee training programs, employers can ensure that a workforce stays engaged and up-to-date with the latest industry trends and developments.

2. Microlearning — bite-sized learning for the modern workforce

Microlearning is an approach to education that delivers information in small, digestible chunks, allowing employees to quickly absorb knowledge and apply it to their daily tasks. This method of learning is well-suited for the modern workforce as it caters to shorter attention spans and busy schedules.

Microlearning can take various forms, such as short videos, interactive quizzes, infographics or even podcasts. The key is to present information in a concise, engaging manner that can be easily consumed in a short amount of time.

By incorporating microlearning into employee training and development programs, companies can effectively do the following.

  1. Improve knowledge retention. Studies have shown that microlearning improves retention rates. It is easier for the brain to process and retain smaller pieces of information.
  2. Increase engagement. The bite-sized nature of microlearning content makes it more appealing to employees, encouraging them to actively participate in their own learning process.
  3. Enhance flexibility. Employees can access microlearning resources on their own time, from any device, allowing them to learn at their own pace and making it easier to fit learning into their busy schedules.

Implementing a microlearning strategy in an organization can help maintain employee attention by delivering relevant, engaging content in a way that meets the needs of today's workforce. This approach not only enhances learning outcomes, but it also fosters a culture of continuous improvement and growth, ensuring that employees are equipped to face the challenges of the AI-driven workplace.

3. Upskilling — preparing employees for the future of work

As AI continues to revolutionize the workplace, the skill sets required to remain competitive in the job market are also evolving. Upskilling, the process of teaching employees new skills or enhancing their existing ones, is crucial to ensuring that the workforce is prepared to face the challenges of this rapidly changing landscape.

By investing in upskilling initiatives that prioritize AI skills like prompt engineering, you can boost employee engagement, increase productivity and position an organization for long-term success.

Here are a few key benefits of implementing AI-focused upskilling programs into an organization.

  1. Retain and attract top talent. Employees are more likely to stay with a company that invests in their professional development and offers opportunities for growth. There is a lot of concern from employees regarding AI replacing them. By upskilling existing employees with AI, it will lead to less job-related anxiety and more productivity.
  2. Boost employee morale and productivity. Knowledge of AI capabilities can empower employees to take on new responsibilities and overcome challenges that were previously holding them back. Reduction of manual tasks through AI automation, better onboarding and learning using AI can lead to increased job satisfaction and higher levels of productivity.
  3. Enhance adaptability and innovation. By providing employees with the latest skills and knowledge, you enable them to adapt more effectively to changes in technology and the industry. This, in turn, can foster a culture of innovation and drive an organization forward as employees identify how AI can be implemented into their day-to-day office role.

To implement an effective AI upskilling program, consider the following best practices.

  1. Identify AI skill gaps. Analyze the organization's current skill sets and identify areas where improvement is needed relating to AI. This can help prioritize the skills to focus on and ensure that upskilling efforts are targeted and effective.
  2. Leverage various learning formats. Use a combination of educational apps, micro-learning, workshops and mentorship programs to cater to different learning styles and preferences.
  3. Utilize existing content. Most learning providers have produced courses on AI. Udemy, Coursera and LinkedIn Learning all have popular courses related to prompt engineering and AI.

By focusing on AI upskilling, employers will help employees stay relevant in the age of AI and also demonstrate an organization's commitment to growth and success. This, in turn, can lead to higher levels of employee engagement, retention and overall performance.

Dr Alex Young

