This $30 Course Could Show You How to Use ChatGPT for Your Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses can be poised for incredible growth if they use new AI tools to their advantage. A 2022 study from online business directory, Yell, found that the annual cost savings from AI is roughly $35,000 per business. AI may also create new opportunities for highly skilled workers to use their experience in tandem with AI to streamline workflows and increase production, but first you have to learn how.



ChatGPT is already changing the game for businesses, but it takes training to use it to its full potential. You could try to muddle your way through mastery on your own, or you could learn from the Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle which is on sale for just $29.99 (Reg. $800).

Get trained on ChatGPT.

On its own, ChatGPT is a useful tool that produces content that sounds good but doesn't always have the depth or specificity you need. With some training, you could learn how to get ChatGPT to write engaging content, check coding, and more. It all starts with the basics in ChatGPT for Beginners.

This course taught by AI trainer Mike Wheeler breaks down how you can use ChatGPT to write song lyrics, haikus, plot points, and effective copy. By learning to write effective AI prompts, you can get started populating your website with AI-written content. While the technology develops, you may still want to use a professional editor or writer to check over the content for grammar and honest sourcing.

Once you have the basics down, you or your tech team can start learning to use ChatGPT for IT. Learn to create a ChatGPT bot using tools like Python and Django and see how many applications you can streamline when you have a custom AI on the job.

Master AI for your business.

Master ChatGPT and get the Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle on sale for $29.99 (reg. $800).

Prices subject to change.