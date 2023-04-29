Save Nearly Half off This AI Content Generator and Scale Your Content Marketing

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to growing your business, most marketing channels cost money. Search engine optimization (SEO), on the other hand, is basically free and can bring organic traffic to your web pages far more efficiently than other paid services. However, building up your content is a time-consuming process that not every entrepreneur has the time for. That's where Wordplay AI Content Generator comes in.

While ChatGPT might be buzzier in the news, Wordplay is one of the top-rated AI content generators on the market. It has earned 4.7/5 stars on AppSumo, 4.9/5 stars on Capterra and Product Hunt, and was named a G2 High Performer for Spring 2023 with a 4.8/5-star rating.

Wordplay allows you to create long-form content in seconds using a variety of creation modes. Whether you want to write blog articles, entire web pages, marketing content, and more, Wordplay allows you to work in a way that makes sense for the information you have. Using the guided mode, you can start with a keyword and Wordplay will help you find a title, introduction, and subsections to create the whole article. You can also just provide Wordplay a descriptive title for your article and say how long you want it to be. In outline mode, provide an outline and let Wordplay do the rest. You can even type a topic, and Wordplay will generate content.

Wordplay generates article drafts that are 95% complete in about 15 seconds. You'll have a maximum of 10,000 words per 30 days and the capability to create 5,000+ word articles with minimal input and minimal editing required. Plus, you can create content in more than 20 languages and publish content easily with a WordPress plugin.

Scale your content marketing with Wordplay AI Content Generator.

