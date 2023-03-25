Learn to Build a ChatGPT Bot for Only $30

If you want to see what AI can do for your business, grab this course bundle today.

ChatGPT has already been called the smartest AI chatbot released, and it only took five days for the chatbot to accrue a million visitors. AI might be poised to change everything, but you could also learn how to use it for your own business.

The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle shows you how to build your own ChatGPT AI bot, learn to code, and more. If you want to see what AI can do for your business, grab this course bundle for only $29.97 during our Spring Digital Blowout.

ChatGPT can help you write in a variety of coding languages. Python 3 is used to write code for machine learning and AI, and you can start learning the basics in Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming.

Once you have some expertise with Python, start learning to use Python Tkinter, a tool that you can use to program your own ChatGPT bot. Hugo Ferro teaches Python Tkinter from Beginner to Winner, a one-hour course that can help you explore the best practices for coding and learn about event-driven programming.

When you're ready to create your own ChatGPT AI bot, there are two final courses to take to show you how it's done. One will walk you through creating multiple Tkinter projects, while the other shows you how to correct your code. You may not be a master of Python yet, but you also might not have to be: open your OpenAI account and ask ChatGPT to correct your code for you.

Enhance your skills and learn how to build an AI chatbot that does what you want with the AI ChatGPT and Python bundle on sale for $29.97 (Reg. $2,786) through April 3 at 11:59 pm PT.

