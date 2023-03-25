Learn to Build a ChatGPT Bot for Only $30

If you want to see what AI can do for your business, grab this course bundle today.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT has already been called the smartest AI chatbot released, and it only took five days for the chatbot to accrue a million visitors. AI might be poised to change everything, but you could also learn how to use it for your own business.

The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle shows you how to build your own ChatGPT AI bot, learn to code, and more. If you want to see what AI can do for your business, grab this course bundle for only $29.97 during our Spring Digital Blowout.

ChatGPT can help you write in a variety of coding languages. Python 3 is used to write code for machine learning and AI, and you can start learning the basics in Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming.

Once you have some expertise with Python, start learning to use Python Tkinter, a tool that you can use to program your own ChatGPT bot. Hugo Ferro teaches Python Tkinter from Beginner to Winner, a one-hour course that can help you explore the best practices for coding and learn about event-driven programming.

When you're ready to create your own ChatGPT AI bot, there are two final courses to take to show you how it's done. One will walk you through creating multiple Tkinter projects, while the other shows you how to correct your code. You may not be a master of Python yet, but you also might not have to be: open your OpenAI account and ask ChatGPT to correct your code for you.

Enhance your skills and learn how to build an AI chatbot that does what you want with the AI ChatGPT and Python bundle on sale for $29.97 (Reg. $2,786) through April 3 at 11:59 pm PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

TikTok Influencer Reveals She Makes $350,000 a Month on OnlyFans. 'Absolutely Unreal.'

When Tara Lynn promoted her OnlyFans page on TikTok, she saw her income more than double.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

American Airlines Sued After Teen Dies of Heart Attack Onboard Flight to Miami

Kevin Greenridge was traveling from Honduras to Miami on June 4, 2022, on AA Flight 614 when he went into cardiac arrest and became unconscious mid-flight.

By Emily Rella

By Entrepreneur Store